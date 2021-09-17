Fashion Friday: Top Trends Shaping the Apparel Industry in South Africa

There has been a rise in digitalisation in South Africa. All major apparel retailers, both local and international, now have an online presence and have been investing heavily in their e-commerce platform to improve user experience. Pure online retailers such as Superbalist and Zando, who already had a competitive edge on apparel specialists when it comes to their e-commerce business, also have a mobile app. Mobile phones are the device of choice when it comes to online shopping in South Africa.