Podcast: Ecoalf's 'Bluetiful Stories' Focuses on Ocean Sustainability
First episode of the Spanish brand Ecoalf’s ‘Bluetiful Stories - Healing with the Ocean’ podcast series. The episode was hosted by journalist and ocean advocate Cyrielle Hariel, and featured Prince Albert II of Monaco.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
Ecoalf
Podcast
Sustainability