Podcast: Sustainability tips from circular fashion brand Mud Jeans

Mud Jeans has been a pioneer when it comes to sustainability for years. But how do you make sustainable steps as a fashion brand? CEO and founder Bert van Son talks in the podcast of 'Speaking of Sustainability - The Impact Show' about how data can help support sustainable claims, what it means to be a truly sustainable fashion brand, why product design is so important in sustainability and how do you tackle financial challenges as a sustainable fashion brand?

Speaking of Sustainability - The Impact Show