Video: Denim professionals discuss industry dynamics and future vision

This piece revisits the FRESH BLOOD series by highlighting a conversation with two young denim professionals, Lucille Ix (22) and Lucas Van de Woestyne (27). Both grew up in the industry, and their families have known each other for generations. The discussion covers how the massive denim industry operates as a small community, the longevity of professional relationships, and the importance of new generations staying in the field. The professionals spoke plainly about sustainability, noting that consumers prioritize quality and longevity over technical claims. They also addressed the structural challenge where mills are expected to innovate, but brands are hesitant to pay for the resulting cost increase. Finally, the conversation touched on the impact of trade and geopolitics on the business and concluded with their vision of success: community, continuity, and the people behind the product.

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