1 in 2 consumers will shop at Amazon's Prime Day event

New research reveals that 1 in 2 consumers will be shopping at Amazon’s global Prime Day, which takes place from June 21-22.

Data from Bazaarvoice’s Influenster community of 21,480 US and UK consumers reveals that the sales event will also draw in new customers, with 1 in 5 respondents stating that this will be their first time participating in Prime Day.

When it comes to what consumers will be shopping for, two-thirds (64 percent) of respondents said that they will purchase where the discount is greatest, regardless of the brand or retailer. When asked how much a product needs to be discounted to consider buying, 58 percent of respondents said that it will depend on what it is.

While 94 percent of respondents added that they will be shopping for themselves over Prime Day, and 55 percent said that they have no fixed budget, and will decide how much they will spend when they see what’s on sale.

Beauty products are top of mind for over half of respondents, with 52 percent looking to get discounts on cosmetics. This is followed by apparel (42 percent), houseware (40 percent), and electrics (39 percent). While 47 percent added that they aren’t looking for any products in particular, but are going to see what’s on sale.

Ed Hill, senior vice president EMEA, Bazaarvoice, said in a statement: “Prime Day has become an increasingly important retail event in the UK, as much for consumers as it is for Amazon’s publicity and profits. Last year, the delayed Prime Day in October resulted in record-breaking sales and marked the unofficial start to the Christmas shopping period, but in recent years Amazon is not the only one that has reaped the benefits of the sales extravaganza. More widely, brands and retailers have started to offer sales and heavy discounts of their own during the same time period, attracting shoppers who are already scrolling and spending online. Opportunity has become ripe for companies not named Amazon.

“In fact, just half of consumers said they’re planning to shop specifically from Amazon this Prime Day according to our recent research, with almost a quarter (24 percent) of consumers planning to shop at a combination of different retailers. Many are electing to decide how much they spend once they see what’s on offer, and almost a quarter leaving their decision to the day of purchase. Consumers are looking to spend their money, but they’re not precious about where or how much – it’s all about finding the right product and the best deal. Brands and retailers need to ensure that their price points, advertising, marketing, and user-generated content are all focused and ready to attract and convert customers while they’re in the mood to shop.”