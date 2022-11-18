10 new stores to open in Covent Garden for festive season

Covent Garden has announced the opening of 10 new stores for Christmas 2022, including an array of new retail spaces, pop-ups and Piazza activations to add to its ongoing festive shopping and dining experiences.

Among the openings are Tudor Watches, which is launching a mono-brand store with luxury watch retailer Bucherer in late November, luxury beauty brand Parfums de Marly, which will be opening in the area’s Market Building mid-December, and Jaeger-LeCoultre, with an exhibition space that pays homage to its Reverso timepiece and houses a watchmaking experience.

Further pop-ups will be hosted by Lounge Underwear, Cambridge Satchel Co. and Dolce & Gabbana, each of which will be offering a selection of experiential activations, workshops and exclusive collections.

Missoma will be opening its first physical store in Covent Garden’s Market Building from November 20 until the end of January. The store will aim to offer shoppers an immersive experience, housing a number of the brand’s collaborations with the likes of Harris Reed and Savi, alongside its own collections.

Other locations set to open include late night dining and music venue Stereo, coffee bar L’Or Coffee and Dirty Matini’s Winter Terrace in collaboration with Tanqueray.

Among the array of openings, Covent Garden will also be hosting performances at the Royal Opera House, a Christmas Sandwich Festival and its Christmas tree, which is now lit with 30,000 lights, the retail estate said in a press release.