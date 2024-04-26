10 steps to design the perfect point of sale, according to Scotta 1985

Valencia, Spain - In a world increasingly reliant on digitalisation, the question of a physical store’s current relevancy arises. Yet many brands remain steadfast in their commitment to the in-person shopping landscape, with some emphasising that physical retail brings ample benefits to brands that still invest in this sector.

Co-founder of menswear label Scalpers, Borja Vázquez, for example, told FashionUnited that while "the digital channel allows us to expand more quickly at a lower risk, being able to offer our entire offer in the same place, the physical channel allows us to consolidate the brand in a territory and get to know our consumers more directly".

And they are not the only ones. Sneaker brand Hoff has led a retail expansion plan with which it has added a total of 28 shops as well as 17 shop-in-shops located in Spanish department store chain El Corte Inglés (and rising) to its network. Additionally, jewellery brand Pdpaola opened its first store in Marbella, bringing its total to 17 shops across its home country of Spain and 2,800 multi-brand outlets worldwide. However, for an opening to be successful, there are specific guidelines to follow.

At least that's what the team at Scotta 1985, the contemporary men's fashion brand founded in 2014, thinks. FashionUnited spoke to Adriana Méndez, head of retail & project management; Marta Magaña, head of marketing & innovation; and Joserra Murua, head of visual merchandising to find out how to design the perfect point of sale.

‌

Spring/Summer season campaign Credits: Scotta 1985.

Strategic location

For Adriana Méndez, head of retail & project management, the key is to "carefully choose the location of the point of sale". To find the ideal location, not only in a city but also in a neighbourhood or specific street, it is necessary to carry out "an exhaustive analysis of the market, the traffic and the customer's profile"

Differentiated value proposition

If you want to stand out in the market, Méndez also noted that it would be essential to "enhance the competitive advantage of the brand with a unique and differentiated value proposition".

Team of trained advisors

The third step on the roadmap to any retail expansion is "to have a team of trained sales consultants who act as brand ambassadors”, Méndez went on to add. It is not only essential to choose a great sales team, but also to invest in their training so that they truly represent the brand's image and values.

‌

One of the brand's seven own stores in Spain. Credits: Scotta 1985.

Premium experience

Communion between the online and offline channel remains a core business strategy. The key is to offer a quality shopping experience, whether in e-commerce or in-store. For Méndez, "offering customers a premium experience is key".

‌To achieve this, she suggested "listening to customers, making them feel well attended to and resolving their doubts in a professional manner; as well as continuing to take care of the experience after the sale".

Updated product mix

‌The style of Scotta 1985, for example, is classic yet casual with a predominant taste for colour applied to timeless basics such as jackets, polo shirts and shirts, where sustainable fabrics are increasingly used. From the perspective of the head of retail, it is crucial to maintain a balance in the garment proposal. "A mix that combines the continuity of best sellers with novelties" based on trends, which help "to keep the image of the shop updated and renewed".

Knowledge of the target public

Although it may sound obvious, in the eyes of Marta Magaña, head of marketing & innovation, we must never lose the relationship with the consumer. "It's very important to know your target audience well in order to understand their needs and tastes," she told FashionUnited.

‌

v Credits: Scotta 1985.

Events and in-store activities

To continue a shopping experience and extend the brand universe to the point of sale, Magaña recommended holding in-store events, workshops or activities. "It's a great way to offer a unique experience to customers and enhance the relationship with them,” she noted.

Loyalty programme

Another key element in maintaining a long-term relationship with the public is, without a doubt, "implementing a loyalty programme to strengthen ties with customers, promoting repeat purchases".

‌

Spring/Summer season campaign. Credits: Scotta 1985.

Personalisation of experiences

Following this customer-centric vision, the strategy that makes the consumer a protagonist in the search for arousing emotions and achieving a real connection, is that of “offering personalised experiences based on their preferences and needs” which contribute to their satisfaction, stated the head of marketing & innovation.

The shop window is still a great eye-catcher

Despite the proliferation of social media, window displays are still an essential tool for interacting with the public. However, it is essential to think outside the box and use art as a source of inspiration. Not only that, but a good intervention or art direction can break down the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds.

Just think of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's giant inflatable in the Louis Vuitton shop on the Champs Elysées in Paris and its instant virilisation. For Joserra Murua, head of visual merchandising, "visual presentation is a crucial form of communication". To achieve an effective impact, "it is essential to understand who we are targeting and to convey a clear message through our visual actions", she added. In this sense, the customer is at the heart of its strategies, which are based on three basic points:

Discovering product options: "We want our customers to be able to discover at a glance all the options available in the different product categories. This facilitates decision-making and enriches the shopping experience," noted Murua.

Surprising: In the words of the head of visual merchandising, it is necessary to surprise every season, "not only with new products, but also with innovative ways of displaying them. The surprise is executed within a clear and understandable strategy for the customer, avoiding possible counterproductive effects".

Inspiring through travel: "We embark on a journey with our customer, seeking to inspire them. We want to facilitate their ability to imagine themselves wearing our garments – like buying a pair of shorts and visualising themselves walking along the beach with their family. This emotional connection elevates the shopping experience to a more signiﬁcant level," Murua concluded.