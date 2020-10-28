2 new Nordstrom Local service hubs set to open in Los Angeles

Nordstrom announced it has found two new locations for Nordstrom Local hubs in the Los Angeles area. The retailer said that these service hubs will allow it to better serve its customers in ways that add convenience to their experience.

A Nordstrom Local at Newport Beach will open on November 6, and one at Manhattan Beach will follow in the coming months. Each location will take up more than 1,100 feet of retail space.

The company currently operates five of these Local service hubs - two in New York City and three in Los Angeles. Intended as a place to provide shoppers added convenience rather than a standalone store, Nordstrom Local offers options for online order pickup and returns, express clothing alterations and other services.

The two new Los Angeles locations will both also offer contactless curbside pickup, styling, gift wrapping, Beautycycle package recycling and clothing donation drop-off.

"Opening Nordstrom Local service hubs in the Los Angeles area is part of the continuation of our market strategy in one of our largest markets to provide customers with greater access to merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience and connection through our services," the company's chief operating officer, Ken Worzel, said in a press release. "Nordstrom Local customers who engage with our services at a Local including curbside pick-up, returns, alterations and styling spend more than two-and-a-half times compared to other customers."