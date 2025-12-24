2026 E-commerce trends in Latin America: key insights into an expanding and transforming market

Buenos Aires - Latin America will enter 2026 with a more mature and selective e-commerce landscape. After years of growth, the focus is shifting towards profitability, operational reliability and technological adaptation, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and local payment methods. The differences between countries will dictate distinct strategies for brands and retailers looking to scale in the region. Brazil and Mexico are the leaders, while markets such as Colombia, Peru and Argentina are advancing rapidly, according to a report on e-commerce in Latin America by Americas Market Intelligence (AMI).

Market size and growth rate

Several studies and projections agree that the volume of e-commerce in the region will continue to expand during 2026, although at a more moderate pace than the peaks seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2024 and 2025, the market was already estimated at around 190–195 billion dollars. Several projections place the region's online commerce at or above 200 billion dollars by 2026.

Analysts from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI / AMI) and other industry reports identify Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina as the markets with the highest projected growth in the region. This growth is driven by increased mobile penetration, infrastructure improvements and the expansion of digital payment methods. Meanwhile, Brazil remains the largest market in the region, with a dominant share of online sales volume. It also acts as an engine of innovation in logistics and payment methods, where platforms like Mercado Libre and local solutions are accelerating the adoption and sophistication of the digital ecosystem.

E-commerce trends 2026. Credits: Cottonbro for Pexels.com

Strength of marketplaces and social commerce

Marketplaces such as Mercado Libre, Amazon and Shopee will continue to dominate demand and expand their advertising business. In parallel, social commerce, or direct purchasing from social networks, will solidify its role as a discovery channel for young audiences in the region, according to reports released by Mercado Libre. Brands that fail to master both short-form creative content and rapid sales operations risk losing visibility among key demographics.

Payment methods

Latin America is a heterogeneous region for payment methods, where traditional cards, instalment financing and bank transfers coexist with a marked growth in digital wallets and other alternative forms. Studies by dLocal show that nearly 70 percent of Latin American consumers are less willing to buy from sites that do not accept local payment methods. Regional methods already account for approximately half of all digital transactions in the region, a trend expected to continue into 2026 and beyond.

According to information released by Reuters, Brazil's instant payment system Pix, developed by the Central Bank, has not only grown exponentially in peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions but is also displacing cards as the predominant payment method in e-commerce. Furthermore, reports from EBANX show that alternative payment methods, such as real-time transfers and virtual wallets, accounted for almost 40 percent of the total digital commerce volume in the region. They are particularly prominent in countries like Colombia (50 percent) and Brazil (44 percent).

This all confirms that adapting to local methods and offering flexible financing will remain decisive factors in the e-commerce shopping experience in 2026. Providing a diversity of payment options is key to gaining trust and market share in Latin America.

Logistics: speed, consistency and coverage

In the coming years, the promise of “24-hour delivery” will cease to be the sole competitive advantage. Delivery consistency, real-time traceability and the ability to cover both urban and peripheral areas are becoming equally critical factors for the consumer experience. A report by ecommercenew.pe on online commerce logistics trends highlights that companies are investing in new logistics models to offer automated collection points, improving accessibility and order tracking.

Additionally, industry data published in an Infobae.com article shows that consumers value certainty and precision over pure speed. In Argentina, for example, over 30 percent of orders are delivered within 24 hours. Market pressure demands that promised deadlines are met rigorously, reinforcing the importance of traceability and reliability throughout the logistics chain.

Specialists also stress that collaboration with logistics alliances, third-party providers and technology platforms will be a key component for reducing costs associated with returns and maintaining high service levels. This is especially true in a region where infrastructure can be disparate between large cities and remote areas.

Delivery speed, traceability and coverage are increasingly important. Credits: Pavel Danilyuk for Pexels.com

Artificial intelligence: personalisation and efficiency

The adoption of artificial intelligence in commerce will continue to expand by 2026, applied to recommendation systems, smart searches, dynamic price optimisation and content generation. According to the ‘The State of AI in Retail’ report by McKinsey & Company, companies using AI for advanced personalisation and demand management achieve significant increases in conversion and operational efficiency. However, this is only true when these systems are based on proprietary customer data rather than generic models. In parallel, studies by the Capgemini Research Institute on generative AI in retail warn that the competitive edge will no longer lie in adopting the technology, but in how it is used, highlighting the need for clear frameworks and avoiding automation errors.

Sustainability, transparency and regulation

Multilateral reports on the digital economy warn that digitalisation has environmental and social impacts that can no longer be ignored. The 2024 Digital Economy Report from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) underscores that the growth of the digital economy is associated with increased energy consumption, raw material extraction and electronic waste generation. This demands sustainable and circular approaches to mitigate these negative effects.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks and fiscal policies in various countries are paying closer attention to aspects such as cross-border trade, online sales taxation and consumer protection. Organisations like the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) highlight that developing countries are updating their consumer protection frameworks to address the specific challenges of e-commerce, including those related to information asymmetry, privacy and jurisdiction in digital markets.

By 2026, variables such as origin transparency and material traceability, as well as clear returns policies, will become established trust factors influencing purchasing decisions. Returns policies have a significant environmental impact due to the reverse logistics associated with e-commerce.

Latin America, a unique case in global e-commerce

Although e-commerce is growing globally, Latin America exhibits its own dynamics compared to more mature regions. While global e-commerce sales are expected to exceed five trillion dollars by 2026, with growth rates stabilising in North America and Europe, Latin America is poised to be the region with the highest relative expansion. Its rates are projected to be above the global average, according to estimates from Statista and market analysis by eMarketer.

International reports agree that the region combines high growth, lower saturation and rapid adoption of digital payments and mobile consumption. This sets it apart from Europe and the US, where the focus is on optimising already mature operations. According to UNCTAD and industry reports from Ecommerce Bridge Europe and TyN Magazine, the development of digital infrastructure, local payment methods and the advancement of social commerce create a more dynamic landscape. This presents greater expansion opportunities for fashion brands and designers looking to scale in Latin America by 2026.

Key takeaways for fashion brands and designers for e-commerce in 2026 • Adapt payment methods to each market • Use marketplaces as a strategic, not just commercial, channel • Integrate social commerce as a discovery tool • Optimise for a mobile-first experience • Invest in reliable and traceable logistics • Apply AI with a focus on personalisation and control • Build trust through transparency and sustainability • Differentiate the brand through identity and emotional value