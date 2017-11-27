21.5 million Brits to shop online this Cyber Monday

London - 21.5 million UK shoppers are expected to shop online this Cyber Monday, as the discounting frenzy which officially began in Black Friday continues. Experts indicate that Cyber Monday sales may even surpass Black Friday sales this year, as online retailers offer even deeper discounts and more deals.

Cyber Monday, traditionally seen as a 24 hour-only online flash sale, has evolved over the years and is seen as the last day of the pre-Christmas sale period following Thanksgiving. UK consumers are predicted to have spent 7.8 billion pounds over the four day period, which is a 7 percent increase on the same period last year, according to data from the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) and VoucherCodes.

UK shoppers are expected to have spent 2.6 billion pounds this Black Friday, an 8 percent increase from last year. However, in terms of spend, Cyber Monday has been predicted to be the biggest sales day of the two, with Brits predicted to spend 7 million pounds more on November 27, than on Black Friday itself. An increasing group of retailers, including John Lewis, Asos and Amazon, continued to offer discount on thousands of items as part of the global sales day, as the UK is said to spend more money from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday than any other weekend of the year, according to data from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Photo: Vouchercode.co.uk