23 brands signed for new 90 million pound designer outlet village

Twenty-three brands, including Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Levi’s and Mint Velvet, have signed up to open at a new 90 million pound, 250,000-square-foot designer outlet village set to open in the North of England in 2021.

Scotch Corner Designer Village will be situated on one of the UK’s most well-known locations on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire and looks to attract affluent regional shoppers, a sizeable catchment of local residents, tourists, and passing motorists from the adjacent motorway and trunk roads.

The first phases of the scheme, which developer Scotch Corner Richmond LLP is investing 90 million pounds in, will feature up to 92 units.

The 23 brands signed so far (and their respective store sizes) include Boss (3,175 square feet), Calvin Klein (2,500 square feet), Tommy Hilfiger (3,900 square feet), Adidas (10,225 square feet), Levi’s (2,900 square feet), Skechers (2,900 square feet), Gap (6,500 square feet), Joules (2,500 square feet), Mint Velvet (1,900 square feet), Dune London (1,300 square feet), Clarks (5,100 square feet), Brook Taverner (1,400 square feet), Regatta (1,550 square feet) and The Fragrance Shop (645 square feet).

The development is expected to be a top-six UK outlet centre by expected visitor spend, according to research by Ken Gunn Consulting.

Simon Waterfield, developer and co-owner of Scotch Corner Richmond LLP, said in a statement: “Our vision is to create a retail and leisure destination that will appeal to customers from near and far. We’re attracting great brands, an appetising line-up of restaurants and cafés, and we will have an exciting events programme to ensure customers have a really memorable visit. With no other major outlet centres within a 60-minute drive, and nearby towns generally providing a lower priced fashion offer, we feel confident that we will add to the appeal and prosperity of the region.”