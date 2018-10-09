4 in 5 shoppers not interested in augmented reality and virtual reality, says study

While augmented reality and virtual reality are believed to revolutionize the retail landscape, a new research conducted in the UK shows otherwise. Conducted by Censuswide and payments provider Klarna, which signed a worldwide deal with H&M this week, the study revealed 4 in 5 UK shoppers are not interested in these new technologies.

“We know that fashion retailers have a good track record for adopting the latest technology, however our latest research shows that some work still needs to be done to ensure retailers are delivering what shoppers actually want”, said Malin Eriksson, Us General Manager at Klarna, in a statement. The study interviewed 2000 shoppers and 50 decision makers in fashion retail, and discovered there is a discrepancy between what retailers plan to deliver in the future and what shoppers want.

While consumers would like to see a better variety of clothes (28 percent of surveyors mentioned that as a top priority), most retailers (38 percent) plan on prioritizing the creation of online personas and avatars. While 32 percent of decision makers plan to create virtual stores which can be viewed online, only 10 percent of shoppers said they would like to see that happening in the future.