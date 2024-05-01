4th & Reckless to open first pop-up

Womenswear and lifestyle brand 4th & Reckless will open its first-ever pop-up shop in London this week.

Located at 19 Greek Street in London's Soho, the ticketed pop-up will open to the public from May 3 to 4 to celebrate the brand’s premium resortwear ‘Postcards from Paradise’ collection in collaboration with influencer Loz Vassallo.

Alongside the 57-piece resort collection, inspired by coastal landscapes and tropical islands, shoppers will be able to enjoy styling consultations, meet Loz Vassallo, and receive exclusive discounts and prizes, such as a chance to win a 500-pound in-store voucher.

Commenting on the pop-up, Pawan Khosla, owner and chief executive of 4th & Reckless, said in a statement: "Collaborating with Loz Vassallo for a second collection and opening our first pop-up shop is incredibly exciting. It provides our customers with a fresh way to engage with our brand, showcasing the quality and innovation that define 4th & Reckless.

“Our philosophy is centred on 'buy now, wear forever,' as we strive to create considered clothing that tells a story and offers exceptional value. At the core of our ethos is our originality and authenticity, we consistently push boundaries to remain ahead of our competitors. We’re actively broadening our scope and are positioned for pivotal growth this year- we can’t wait for launch.”

Over the past year, the Manchester-based brand has experienced exceptional growth and now operates globally with offices in Bangladesh, China, Turkey, and Los Angeles. Current stockists include Asos, Selfridges and Bloomingdale's, plus it has strategic partnerships with Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Namshi, Iconic, David Jones, Nuuly and Saks.