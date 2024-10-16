51% of consumers reportedly prefer in-store shopping ahead of holiday season

51 percent of UK and US adult shoppers prefer in-store shopping over online shopping, according to the latest insights from x-hoppers, an AI retail communication solutions provider.

62 percent of shoppers aged 55 and over were found to favor in-store shopping even more based on a survey conducted in September 2024 with market research firm Sago, which polled 2,000 adult shoppers across the United States and United Kingdom to examine modern shoppers’ preferences and priorities ahead of the peak holiday season.

The survey underlines several key insights for physical retailers. For example, 60 percent of shoppers stated they are willing to travel further for friendly staff. 49 percent of respondents stated they avoid stores with low inventory, while 81 percent prioritize in-store safety, with 5 out of 8 witnessing theft.

US & UK consumers favor in-store shopping, emphasizing safety, helpful staff, and product availability

“The survey really highlights what today’s shopper values most: feeling safe, being greeted by friendly staff, and finding well-stocked shelves,” said Ian Rowan, CEO of x-hoppers, in a statement. “With so many options between online and in-store shopping, it's more important than ever for retailers to focus on these essentials to keep customers coming back. Even one small oversight can quickly turn a loyal shopper away."

Holiday shopping Credits: Holiday shoppers, Ph FashionUnited

Customer service was highlighted as crucial to in-store loyalty, with 23 percent of shoppers emphasizing friendly service as a primary reason for their loyalty. Additionally, 57 percent of customers revealed they had stopped visiting stores due to unhelpful or inexperienced staff, and 11 percent stated they preferred online shopping because of inadequate in-store assistance.

Inventory was also found to impact shopping behavior, with 87 percent of respondents appreciating the ability to see and take home items immediately. In comparison, 26 percent of shoppers consider stock availability vital for loyalty. Nearly half (49 percent) of shoppers stated they have abandoned stores with limited inventory.

Safety is another significant factor for US and UK shoppers, as 49 percent of shoppers deem it very important when selecting a store. With 62 percent having witnessed theft, including self-checkout scams and "dash-and-grab" incidents, shoppers noted that retailers should do more to address these concerns to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

“We have to humanize the situation more," said Kate Hardcastle, MBE, panelist and global consumer expert, in a statement. "It’s about building a loyal, respectful, authentic relationship with every single consumer that walks through the door. We need to appeal to the human side of consumers who aren’t going to engage in any illicit behavior while shopping."