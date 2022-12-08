66°North opens London flagship on Regent Street

Icelandic B Corp outerwear brand 66°North has opened its UK flagship store on London’s Regent Street.

The 3,500-square-foot store marks 66°North's first permanent store outside of Iceland and Denmark and has been designed by Berlin-based architect Gonzalez Haase to bring “the light and atmosphere of the brand’s Icelandic homeland to life”.

This comes across with the 18-metre-long curved wall by the Regent Street entrance, which transports customers into 66°North’s experiential tactile world where light plays against walls clad in rammed earth.

The brand has also inserted screens and mirrors between walls to act as dividers and connectors, while carved "earth islands" have been positioned to look like earth and magma sculptural elements intersperse with the brand's collection of outerwear, apparel and accessories for men and women.

The concept aims to offer a “playful discover,” explains the brand, with the curved walls acting as a guide around the store. There is also a custom bespoke ceiling mesh lighting system that creates misty white sky effects to share Iceland’s changing weather.

The retail space also houses the brand's showroom and a space for community gatherings.

Commenting on the opening, Helgi Oskarsson chief executive at 66°North, said in a statement: “We are thrilled about the opening of our new London flagship. London is an amazing city: beyond its culture and heritage, it’s home to some of the best and most influential fashion retail in the world. We opened our first store outside of Iceland seven years ago in Copenhagen. Ever since then, we’ve been waiting for the right moment to open a London store. Now, we are ready.

“We chose the site on 100 Regent Street and 33A Glasshouse Street for two reasons. First, it’s one of the busiest shopping streets in all of London. Locals and tourists alike come here to be inspired, and the retail experience we’re building will contribute to that. Second, the space at this particular address was capable of fitting our vision.”

