69 percent of US consumers still willing to give up data for a better retail experience

Following recent data breaches at Adidas, Dior, and The North Face, consumers are trusting fashion brands less and less when it comes to their personal details.

However, a new study, The Trust in CX, by Press Ganey Forsta, has found that the large majority of US consumers are still open and willing to share their data if it would offer them a better, more personalized retail experience.

Coined the rise of the “Experience Exchange,” the study sees the emergence of a new type of consumer behavior in the US, where data is traded for human-first-driven values. As consumer trust becomes an increasingly decisive factor in brand preference, the study highlights customer experience (CX) not merely as a tool for fostering loyalty but as a strategic lever for rebuilding trust in the aftermath of data breaches or reputational setbacks.

In line with the recent security breaches, the study finds only 19 percent of consumers trust that retailers will responsibly use their data. However, a surprising 69 percent of the 2,000 US consumers surveyed stated they were still open to sharing personal data for more personalized retail experiences, highlighting that all trust in retailers and brands has not been eroded entirely. Rather, consumers are becoming increasingly selective about sharing personal data, choosing to do so only when there is a clear, tangible benefit to the quality or outcome of the service provided.

A growing emphasis on value and trust is already influencing consumer behavior. The study finds that 30 percent of US shoppers would consider changing retailers for a more personalized experience, while 19 percent have already done so. Notably, 71 percent say they would choose a brand they trust with their data, even at a higher price point, underscoring trust as a key driver in today’s purchasing decisions.

“Cyber defenses might prevent the next breach, but only a truly human-first customer experience can repair the relationship,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Press Ganey Forsta’s cross-industry division, in a statement. “The findings point to a clear directive: security is essential, but it is no longer enough. In the post-breach retail environment, brands must prove that data sharing leads to better experiences because that’s what earns consumer trust back.”

Tailored loyalty rewards are said to be the leading motivator for 19 percent of consumers to share their data, while 41 percent cite personalized promotions or product recommendations as leading reasons to entrust brands with their data.

Perceptions of the data-for-value exchange were also found to vary significantly across age groups. Among Boomers, 37 percent report that personalization holds little relevance or that they would refuse to share their data with retailers altogether. The difference underscores the need for generationally attuned experience strategies that reflect distinct attitudes toward trust and value.

Overall, the study’s findings suggest that retailers can further build consumer trust by delivering human-first, measurable, relevant, and tangible value in exchange for personal data.