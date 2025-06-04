80s Casual Classics to make southern debut at The Liberty Romford

Retro clothing retailer 80s Casual Classics will open its first store in the south of England this summer at The Liberty Romford shopping centre, marking the brand’s fifth location.

80s Casual Classics has secured a 2,340-square-foot unit within the London shopping centre, which will showcase 70s, 80s, and 90s-inspired apparel from nostalgic heritage brands, including Sergio Tacchini, Fila Vintage, Ellesse, Adidas Originals, Lacoste, Diadora, and Benetton.

The retailer will also stock custom-made exclusives from third-party brands, including modernised retro styles, that can only be found at 80s Casual Classics locations.

Neil Primett, founder and managing director at 80s Casual Classics, said in a statement: "We have had huge success in the north, and a large portion of our online sales comes from the south, especially in the Essex and London region, due to the prominence of the subculture we sit within.

“We have no doubt that The Liberty Romford is the right place for us, and cannot wait to fulfil the ever-growing demand for high-quality retro fashion with a unique modern spin that we know the destination’s highly engaged customer base will love.”

80s Casual Classics campaign image Credits: 80s Casual Classics

The Romford store will join its locations in Barnsley, Derby, Glasgow and Norwich.

Daniel Tucker, leasing manager at The Liberty Romford, added: “80s Casual Classics is unlike anything we have at The Liberty Romford, and as a result will help us diversify our mix even further.

“We are a destination that evolves with the needs of our community, and with the demand for nostalgic fashion growing, 80s Casual Classics will enrich our customer experience while also establishing a key point of difference.”