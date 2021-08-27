83 percent of UK's department stores lost since 2016

Eighty-three percent of the UK’s main department stores have closed in the past five years, new research reveals.

According to data compiled by commercial property information firm CoStar Group, seen by the BBC, there were 467 big department stores across the country in 2016; today, there are just 79.

CoStar tracked the UK's biggest chains, including BHS, Beales, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

Of the 388 closed stores, 237 stores remain unoccupied, while 52 either have firm plans in place or early planning approval for a change of use or repurposing.

Online shift

“The data undoubtedly highlights the acceleration of change in the retail sector in recent years, which the pandemic has only exacerbated,” CoStar Group's head of analytics Mark Stansfield told the BBC.

He also said he believes the shifting high street landscape will soon speed up.

“We are increasingly seeing forward-thinking real estate owners getting ahead of the problem and reshaping what are key assets in our town centres to provide a focal point for regeneration,” he said.

“I think we'll see many more plans come to light in the coming months. With these store closures come new opportunities.”

The figures are yet another reminder of the struggle faced by physical stores when competing with online competitors in an increasingly digital world.

In the past year alone, Debenhams and Arcadia - once cornerstones of the UK’s high street - have collapsed and been bought by online rivals Boohoo and Asos.