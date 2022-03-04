A Cold Wall opens second store in Korea

After London streetwear brand A Cold Wall opened its first retail store at Hyundai Coex department store in Seoul, South Korea, last month, a second one followed, also in the capital. Like the first shop, it is a concept store developed in collaboration with South Korean fashion consultancy and importer Modern Works.

The 53-square-metre shop is located on the fourth floor of well-known Lotte department stores' in the city’s Jamsil district. The store-in-store is part of the men's department and again, designer and founder Samual Ross' knowledge of industrial design went into the shop's aesthetic. It picks up on the brand's visual language to create an innovative space with a wide range of clothing, accessories and exclusive products.

Image: A Cold Wall at Lotte department store in Jamsil, Seoul / A Cold Wall

“In keeping with the label’s fundamental tenets of culture and community, Ross seeks to offer Korea’s engaged and informed audience a truly immersive entry into the ACW universe,” said the brand in a press release.

As in the Hyundai Coex department store, the most striking feature is the bright orange colour, which the brand says “creates a palpable energy throughout the space” and “signals positive intentions”.