A fish named Fred continues international growth with stores in Germany and Sweden
A fish named Fred founder, Rob Schalker, announced this morning via LinkedIn that the fashion brand is set to open two international stores. This expansion comes alongside a new concept store opening at Stokstraat 38 in Maastricht.
International expansion into Germany and Sweden
New stores will open next month in Potsdam, near Berlin, and in the Swedish city of Trelleborg. This marks the fashion brand's entry into its fourth and fifth international markets, reports Retailtrends. A fish named Fred has domestic stores in locations including Groningen and Westfield Mall of the Netherlands. It also operates international stores in Sofia, Bulgaria, and London, England. The total number of stores currently stands at eight.
Reverse heritage marketing as new brand strategy
Simultaneously, the brand continues to invest in creative brand building. With The Lost Tapes, A fish named Fred introduces a reverse heritage marketing concept, building a fictional yet credible history around an imaginary band from Los Angeles. A form of ‘fashiontainment’ emerges through short films, music and interactive polls, where fashion, culture and storytelling converge. The project interweaves fiction with real historical events, such as a tribute to the Challenger disaster. It demonstrates how the brand innovatively combines commercial integration with creative content.
