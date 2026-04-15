A look inside Max Mara's new Avenue Montaigne flagship

Italian house Max Mara has unveiled its completely renovated flagship at 31 Avenue Montaigne in Paris. The reopening, which coincides with the brand's 75th anniversary, is not just a simple aesthetic update. It also illustrates the desire to reaffirm the brand's identity within the Parisian Golden Triangle.

To redesign the 745 square metre space, Max Mara enlisted architect Sophie Hicks. The project is distinguished by a bold approach: revealing the original concrete structure of a 1970s building. This choice of raw sobriety contrasts with the refinement of traditional Italian materials, creating a visual tension characteristic of contemporary luxury.

Max Mara store at 31 Avenue Montaigne. Credits: Max Mara.

Max Mara store at 31 Avenue Montaigne. Credits: Max Mara.

The interior design is a chromatic study centred around the house's emblematic shade: camel. Sophie Hicks has taken this exploration to the extreme, shifting the hue towards a bright orange, which is used as a visual thread.

The store's centrepiece is undoubtedly the helical staircase. Designed in collaboration with the engineering firm Arup, the structure was conceived to be visible from the outside, acting as a strong beacon on Avenue Montaigne.

Max Mara store at 31 Avenue Montaigne. Credits: Max Mara.

Max Mara store at 31 Avenue Montaigne. Credits: Max Mara

In a market where a physical point-of-sale must offer more than just a catalogue, Max Mara integrates sensory and technological elements to strengthen its connection to its roots in Reggio Emilia. A backlit linen screen broadcasts the atmospheric conditions of the house's headquarters in Italy in real time. The wind, mist, or sun from the home region are superimposed on images from the Collezione Maramotti, the founding family's contemporary art collection.

Max Mara store at 31 Avenue Montaigne. Credits: Max Mara.

Founded in 1951, Max Mara is now a powerful group with a claimed annual turnover of over 1.9 billion euros.

This article was partly written with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being completed and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.