A look inside the new Departamento store in Los Angeles

The US menswear retailer Departamento has opened a new location in Los Angeles.

Five years after the opening of the first location in the Arts District of the Californian city, a second store is now opening in Downtown Los Angeles, Departamento announced on Friday. This means that the luxury fashion retailer is still accessible to its customers despite renovation work on the first store.

The new store in the Signal store complex - Traction Avenue 821 - is similar to the first store and is accessible through a hidden entrance in a coffee shop. In this case, it is Concierge Coffee, a café chain that originated in Berlin. Behind the entrance to the store is a mirrored "portal" that leads customers into the interior of the store. The store itself has a grid-like structure reminiscent of a library or a supermarket. Additional mirrors are intended to highlight collections when browsing through the store.

The Taiga Takahashi brand is also represented with a shop-in-shop, which is accessible through a sliding door with slats.

Departamento Store in Downtown Los Angeles Credits: Erik Stackpole Undehn

