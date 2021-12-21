A Pea in the Pod opens two stores in Chicago and New York City

Maternity apparel brand A Pea in the Pod has opened two new concept stores in Chicago and New York City.

The move reestablishes A Pea in the Pod as an omnichannel retailer, as it had previously closed its all retail locations before the pandemic.

The stores hold the newest maternity and nursing wear, from brands such as AG, 7 for All Mankind and Articles of Society Denim Jeans. The stores will also offer services such as complimentary bra fittings and style advice.

A Pea in the Pod’s sister brand, Motherhood Maternity, will also be available in the store.

“We understand we have a unique customer who appreciates the opportunity to shop and try on clothing in person, as her body changes throughout pregnancy and post-partum,” said executive vice president of A Pea in the Pod, Marla Ryan. “It’s important to select the right locations where our customers want to shop with us as we continue building our motherhood community.”

In order to create an omnichannel approach, A Pea in the Pod is working with Leap, a platform that helps brands to create modern and immersive retail stores.

“We will continue to listen and learn from our customers as we explore additional store locations in collaboration with Leap’s retail platform, who has helped us bring our digital brand to life quickly in physical stores,” said Ryan.