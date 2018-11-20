A quarter of UK online fashion stock unavailable as Black Friday approaches, study reveals

As Black Friday quickly approaches, new research by stock unification technology specialist OneStock reveals that as much as a quarter of UK fashion retailers’ stock is unavailable online.

The Bristol-based company analysed 100 large and mid-sized fashion retailers in the UK and found that an average of one quarter of all items were missing from the brands’ websites four weeks before Black Friday.

Commenting on the report in a statement, CEO at OneStock, Romulus Grigoras, said: “A significant number of out-of-stock items ahead of one of the biggest events in the retail calendar will likely result in lost sales and deter shoppers from returning.

“Overall, 1.39 billion pounds was spent online on Black Friday last year. Giving customers access to store stock when items sell out during peak trading periods not only enables order fulfilment, but reduces the number of unsold products at the end of the season.”

OneStock analysed the average unavailability rate on 23 October 2018, four weeks before Black Friday, among leading UK fashion retailers.