A sneak peek at the delivery logistics behind Black Friday

London - Tomorrow is November 24, a day retailers and brands across UK have firmly labeled Black Friday. The borrowed US promotional holiday has gained even more traction across the UK over the years, as it kicks off the seasonal promotional period in the run-up to Christmas.

As consumers shopping habits shift and many choose to do their shopping online rather than instore, the UK is expected to handle over a quarter of billion parcels over Black Friday and Christmas. Online retailers such as Amazon, Asos and Argos often cite Black Friday as one of their busiest sales days, which should come as little surprise as Brits are expected to spend 1.35 billion pounds online during the big day itself, according to courier insurers Staveley Head. This is 56.35 million pounds an hour or 937,500 pounds a minute.

The path your parcel will travel this Black Friday

Retailers and couriers are set to work day and night to ensure all orders are delivered on time. It takes a minimum of 6 people to ensure a Black Friday package is delivered the next day, but what is the journey your package takes to get from the warehouse to your front door? FashionUnited shares some key data concerning the delivery logistics behind Black Friday:

"Our holiday logistics research aims to raise awareness of the behind the scenes efforts that courier drivers, warehouse operatives, retail employees and postmen/woman go to, in order to deliver a smooth and efficient service each year," commented Ashley Peters, Managing Director at Staveley Head.

Data used in infographic from HGV and courier insurer Staveley Head.

Photo: via Unsplash