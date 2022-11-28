A State of Nature wins The Incubator Project

Independent British label A State of Nature have been named the winner of This Is Soho’s ‘The Incubator Project’ competition, securing a rent-free pop-up shop in London’s Soho.

The initiative offered UK brands across fashion, fitness, beauty and lifestyle the chance to win a rent-free pop-up shop in the capital. Each brand was judged on its sustainability credentials, strength of business, social media and marketing plans, creativity, design excellence and consumer appeal by a judging panel including designer Christopher Raeburn and Shaftesbury representatives.

The panel was impressed with A State of Nature’s non-gender-specific approach to its fashion collection, which includes shirting, trousers, outerwear and accessories inspired by traditional workwear, as well as the fact each piece is ethically made in London.

A State of Nature was founded in 2020 by Barbara Fidler-Wieruszewska, who works from the fabric room, turning rolls of premium Italian or British cloth into unisex workwear, while Nick Eisa works from the leather and paper room cutting their bespoke patterns and adding final touches to each garment such as hand embossing swing tags, labels and business cards.

Image: A State of Nature

The independent label will open its first retail pop-up on December 2 for three months at 99 Berwick Street. The pop-up will offer the brand’s workwear-inspired pieces, including herringbone weave waistcoats and autumnal 8 wale heavy cord trousers and gilets, all handmade in London. Prices will start from 95 pounds. The pop-up will also offer made-to-order, alongside regular practical workshops with industry experts, competitions, and themed talks.

Commenting on the opportunity, Fidler-Wieruszewska and Eisa, said in a statement: “It was such a thrill to hear that we'd won the competition, especially since we were competing with so many equally deserving young brands. Barbara and I both cut our teeth in the bespoke world of Mayfair and Savile Row.

“We started A State of Nature because we wanted to provide the high standard of quality, we had learnt at a lower price point. So we're really excited for the opportunity to reach a new audience at this amazing location.”