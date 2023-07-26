Abercrombie and Fitch opens new Fifth Avenue store

American fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch announced the recent opening of a new store in New York City, located at 668 Fifth Avenue.

Situated between 52nd and 53rd, the store has joined a vast array of other retail locations lined up on Fifth Avenue, which is considered as one of New York's leading shopping hubs.

Offering men’s, women’s, children’s, and other franchises including an activewear line, the multi-level store will engage various customer demographics through a thoughtfully-designed environment and omni-channel features.

From concrete materials to decorative lighting to wood tones, the interior draws on city motifs fused with natural elements to create an atmosphere that is emblematic of both the metropolitan landscape and the brand's outdoorsy heritage.

“This store is a celebration of the evolution and strength of the Abercrombie brand,” said Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie and Fitch Chief Executive Officer, in a press statement.

Being the only Manhattan storefront, the Fifth Avenue address serves as the area’s central commercial destination, with other city locations in Queens and Brooklyn.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers in New York City a new, immersive shopping experience that represents the absolute best of Abercrombie. This city has a storied place in our company's history, where we opened our first store, and we're proud to be here nearly 130 years later," Horowitz continued.