Abercrombie & Fitch Co. introduces Instagram purchase option

Abercrombie & Fitch is expanding the ways in which customers can make online purchases. Along with launching its Klarna partnership in the U.S. this week to allow shoppers to pay in installments, the Gen Z-focused retailer now allows shoppers to pay for items through Instagram.

Customers can now shop the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands on Instagram by tapping items in a post to direct to a specific product page. From there, users can opt to "proceed to checkout" and complete their purchases without ever leaving the Instagram app.

The company told Retail Dive that customers can pay with credit, debit or PayPal through Instagram, and receive shipping and delivery notifications through the app.

Similarly, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s previously announced partnership with Klarna in the U.S. has officially been integrated into the e-commerce sites for all of the retailer's brands. The alternative payment method allows shoppers to pay for their purchases in four bi-weekly installments.

"Our customers are the center of everything we do, and a forward-thinking approach is crucial when it comes to ensuring our brands evolve with our customers," Matt Weger, CIO at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said in a statement. "We are excited to provide an enhanced, seamless checkout experience with expanded payment options through our partnership with Klarna. It hits the mark for what our customers need."

Image: Facebook/Abercrombie & Fitch