Abercrombie & Fitch opens debut store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Abercrombie & Fitch has opened its first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located at 95 North 6th Street, the new store features the brand's complete women's and men's collections and activewear range, Your Personal Best (YPB).

Spanning 6,000 plus square feet across two floors, Abercrombie & Fitch will also offer an exclusive vintage capsule collection drop that pays tribute to Abercrombie's iconic style heritage. Only available in its new Williamsburg store for a limited time, the collection celebrates the brand's expansion into Brooklyn.

Interior of Abercrombie & Fitch's first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

"Williamsburg's dynamic blend of art, culture, and community inspired every element of this store—from its exclusive vintage collection to the locally sourced artwork. We're looking forward to introducing both new and existing customers to this unique space," said Chief Marketing Officer for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Carey Krug.

In addition, the new store features locally sourced photography, books, and artwork by Williamsburg creatives alongside a curated outdoor patio lounge complete with seating, lighting, and greenery for an al fresco experience.

Interior of Abercrombie & Fitch's first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

Consistent with the brand's overall portfolio, this location is also equipped with a range of omni-channel capabilities designed to seamlessly integrate the digital and in-store customer journey.

The new opening in Williamsburg comes as Abercrombie & Fitch continues strengthening its presence in key global cities, with new store openings in London and Hong Kong earlier this year.

Interior of Abercrombie & Fitch's first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

Interior of Abercrombie & Fitch's first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

Outdoor patio of Abercrombie & Fitch's first store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch