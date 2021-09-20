Abercrombie & Fitch opens Regent Street store

US fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch has opened a new store on London’s Regent Street.

The store features the brand’s updated prototype format, “which provides an intimate, omni-enabled brand experience for local Abercrombie adults and Abercrombie kids customers”.

Abercrombie & Fitch global brand president Kristin Scott said the new store is an example of the company’s “commitment to the EMEA market”, as well as its “continued investment in and enhancement of our physical retail locations worldwide”.

“These smaller, more intimate spaces better resonate with our customers, and the omnichannel functionalities provide a seamless shopping experience,” she said in a release.

The store includes fitting rooms with adjustable lighting and music controls, a phone charging dock, and buttons for customers to alert associates when they are ready for a room or need additional sizes or products.

The store also features click and collect, order in store, reserve in store and ship from store capabilities.

Daniel LeVesconte, Abercrombie & Fitch’s general vice president of global brands in the EMEA region, said the new store was “one of the most culturally significant” it has opened globally.

“We are very excited to welcome customers to this new and exciting space, as it is another step forward in fostering closer connections to our EMEA customers,” he said