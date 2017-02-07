Abercrombie & Fitch to debut new store concept

Ailing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is keen to revolutionise its brand image, starting with rolling out a new store concept. Gone will be the cloud of overbearing fragrance and mega wattage of thumping music, making way for a cleaner and more inclusive image to appeal to its twenty-something demographic.

The company is to debut the first new store in Columbus, Ohio on 17 February, echoing the brand's evolution and creative vision, the first overhaul of its retail concept in 15 years. Six other stores are expected to follow, as the company aims to reclaim the high street success it once enjoyed in the nineties.