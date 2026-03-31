Abercrombie & Fitch to open debut Northern Ireland store

Abercrombie & Fitch is set to make its Northern Ireland debut later this year, marking a continued expansion of its UK retail footprint.

The brand will open a new store in Belfast’s Victoria Square, bringing its womenswear and menswear collections to the physical market for the first time. The space will reflect Abercrombie & Fitch’s updated positioning as a modern lifestyle label, focused on timeless, everyday apparel.

The launch also exhibits a growing confidence in Belfast as a retail destination for the group, with Abercrombie & Fitch joining its sister brand Hollister, which already operates in the city. The move underlines the company’s broader strategy of strengthening its presence across key regional markets in the UK and Ireland.

In recent years, Abercrombie & Fitch has been refining its brand image and store experience, shifting away from its former identity towards a more inclusive and contemporary offer. The Belfast opening aligns with this direction, aiming to connect with a wider customer base through updated product ranges and retail environments.

The new location will place Abercrombie & Fitch alongside a mix of international fashion and lifestyle brands, as it continues to expand its reach and reinforce its position in the European market.