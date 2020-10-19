ABG expands Forever 21's presence in Latin America

Authentic Brands Group has announced a new partnership with AR Holdings to expand the presence of Forever 21 in the region of Latin America.

A leading retail operator in the region, AR Holdings will help drive the brand across ecommerce, wholesale and 26 retail locations in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Peru. A dedicated ecommerce platform will launch in LATAM in 2021.

ABG acquired Forever 21 earlier this year in partnership with SPARC Group, and has since been positioning the brand for sustainable growth.

“Over the last eight years, Forever 21 has established a strong foothold in Latin America and we are excited to launch the next phase of its growth in the region,” Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer of ABG, said in a press release. “AR Holdings is an experienced leader in the Latin American retail market with vast expertise in the fashion, home, and restaurant industries. We look forward to kicking off this long-term partnership.”