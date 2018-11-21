Accessorize new social tech boosts online conversion by 65 percent

Monsoon’s Accessorize has reported a 65 percent customer conversion rate rise online after switching to a new social technology which allows user generated content (UGC) to be collected from social media platforms and displayed as a gallery on its website.

The UK accessories retailer is using Curalate’s Fanreel function, where customers’ images posted on Instagram and Facebook are curated and displayed as a gallery directly on Accessorize’s home page.

The retailer’s research found that shoppers interacting with the #Accessorizer gallery spent on average more than double (150 percent) the time on the website compared to those not using it, while order value rose by a third.

“Accessorize customers are keen to share their photos and we wanted to do more with our UGC,” said Robyn Molyneux, Senior Content and Social Media Manager at Accessorize in a statement. “We’d like to explore integrating UGC instore, utilising our digital screens and iPads to bring the online and offline worlds closer together.

“If a customer is shopping online and UGC is encouraging them to make a purchase, there’s no reason why seeing the same image in a store environment wouldn’t have the same effect.”

The retailer has been working with marketing technology company Curalate since 2016. Results for Accessorize’s study were measured over an eight month period to the end of July 2018.