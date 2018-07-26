Ace and Tate opens second UK store

Amsterdam-based eyewear brand Ace and Tate has opened its second permanent retail space in the UK in Bristol, to join its Earlham Street boutique in London, which opened in November 2017.

Hover over the images to discover details of the newly opened store,>

Ace and Tate has secured a 925 square foot store in the heart of Bristol’s city centre, close to Bristol Museum and Art Gallery and University of Bristol, which it describes as being “at home” alongside a host of independent stores on Park Street.

The interior of the store has taken inspiration from the city’s rich music culture and history, with Weiss-heiten creating an interior that takes cues from the ‘Bristol Sound’ genre’s fusion of synthesised electronics and more natural forms with clean surfaces clashing with organic, more rugged materials.

While graphic designer and art director Hugh Frost has created a neon light installation, a common interior feature between all Ace and Tate retail spaces, that has been inspired by the form of MIDI signals used in the sampler hardware of the 1980s and 1990s.

Launched over 5 years ago in 2013, Ace and Tate has grown from start-up to the internationally renowned eyewear brand, operating more than 28 stores across Europe, with locations in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, and a store is set to open soon in Dublin, Ireland, as well as a third in the UK in Manchester on Oldham Street.

Images: courtesy of Ace and Tate by Tom Ham