Activewear brand Casall opens pop-up in Selfridges

Swedish sustainability-focused activewear brand Casall has launched a six-week pop-up store at the Body Studio at Selfridges London.

Open from November 1 until December 13, the Casall pop-up will showcase the brand’s Conscious Collection seamless set featuring a soft bra, top and high-waist leggings that have been produced in a recycled fabric.

A highlight from the collection is Casall’s sculpture high-tech leggings made at Eurojersey in Italy, a progressive fabrics producer who in 2007 decided to join and promote change by using innovative ways of reducing the environmental impact of its production processes.

The pop-up will also introduce the Swedish brand’s premium selection of cork tools, such as yoga mats and blocks, made from 100 percent sustainably produced bark of Cork Oak trees in Portugal. It is an all-natural raw material, with unique properties that makes it completely biodegradable, renewable and recyclable.

Casall was founded more than 35 years ago and has placed sustainability at the heart of its DNA, and has pledged to ensure that it uses 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for its collections by 2025.

Images: courtesy of Casall