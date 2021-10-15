Activewear brand Fabletics opens first non-US store in Berlin

Activewear brand Fabletics has opened its first European store - and its first outside of the US - at Kurfürstendamm 29 in Berlin.

As well as carrying the US brand’s clothing lines, the 306 square meter store also features a room where classes for members and non-members are offered under the guidance of fitness trainers.

The brand said it plans to also launch a recycling campaign where old Fabletics sportswear can be handed in in exchange for 10 percent vouchers.

The opening marks the US brand’s 69th store worldwide.

Fabletics’ European managing director Gerrit Müller said Berlin was “the perfect city” for the brand’s European debut.

“Around the world, athleisure has become an integral part of apparel culture,” he said in a release. “But Berlin has always been at the forefront of this trend.”

Fabletics' European headquarters is located in Kreuzberg, Germany.