Adanola makes its physical retail debut in the US at Equinox Shop

Manchester-based activewear brand Adanola has partnered with leading health club Equinox to launch its collections in the United States.

Marking the activewear’s physical retail debut in the US, the launch builds on Adanola’s established presence in the country with other wholesalers. US customers can now purchase the brand’s best sellers and core collection online and at selected Equinox Shop locations.

“We’re excited to expand our reach through Equinox and bring Adanola’s collections to customers where they already engage in their fitness and wellness journeys,” said Hyrum Cook, founder at Adanola, in a statement. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals to look and feel their best, both inside and outside the club.”

Additionally, Adanola’s partnership with Equinox Shop is set to grow with time to include expanded product offerings and availability in additional club locations expected in the future.

Members can shop Adanola’s Core collection at select Equinox Shops, including locations in Flatiron, Greenwich Avenue, Soho, Orchard, Bryant Park, SC NY, Bond Street, Gramercy, Hudson Yards, Domino, Dartmouth Street, SC Boston, Seaport, Wisconsin Ave, Brickell Heights, Gold Coast, Lincoln Common, Highland Park TX, River Oaks, Austin, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Westwood, Marina Del Rey, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Union Street, SC OC, Culver City, and Miracle Mile, and online.

The partnership with Equinox Shop comes after Adanola’s recent collaboration with model Kendall Jenner, further boosting the brand’s name and appeal within the US activewear space.