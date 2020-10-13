Adidas opens ‘Home of Originals’ in London

Sportswear company Adidas has opened a new Adidas Originals flagship on Carnaby Street, London, which will house the most exclusive and latest Adidas Originals product.

Dubbed the ‘Home of Originals’, the flagship will offer Adidas Originals most exclusive product releases, including Spezial, Ivy Park and Yeezy, as well as “hyper-local product stories and collections”. This will include the limited-edition Elland SPZL trainer release as part of the Creator Club Week.

The flagship has been designed with London’s creativity in mind, explained the sportswear brand, with installations from local artists. Designers Paolina Russo and Bethany Williams along with Melissa Kitty Jaram have produced one-off pieces, and neon lights have been produced by God’s Own Junkyard.

Archive products are on display across both floors, which nod to Adidas Originals’ connection to music, fashion and terrace culture and celebrate the history of Adidas as a creator brand.

Further spaces include a DJ set up and vintage encased speaker system made by Pioneer DJ available to be used by consumers, and interchangeable spaces for the latest city and brand stories to come to life with gender-inclusive merchandising.

There is also a dedicated area for the Adidas Spezial collection with a custom-designed Spezial pool table available for all to use. Consumers will also be able to purchase a limited-edition Adidas Spezial pool sets later in the year, only available at the Carnaby store.

Reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the store has been created with BREEAM certified materials, alongside the reclaimed wooden flooring and upcycled furniture. As part of the brand’s vision to be carbon neutral by 2050, the store design also includes an eye-catching Stan Smith 3D printed trefoil mural containing living plants.

Chis Walsh, vice president brand Adidas, North Europe, said in a statement: “The new Adidas Originals flagship is one of the best expressions of our brand, combining creativity and sustainability with commerce, and creating a Home of Originals for London Creators.

“The store will become the destination for the most in-demand Adidas Originals product in London, and we look forward to joining the Carnaby neighbourhood in welcoming our Adidas consumers and community.”

Images: courtesy of Adidas