Adidas Team apparel to be exclusively distributed by S&S in the US

S&S, a leading wholesale distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, has closed a deal to be the exclusive U.S. distributor for the Adidas Team apparel collection. The agreement reflects more than a decade of partnership between both companies.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our relationship,” said Kendall Whitley, vice president of team sales for S&S, in a statement. “We’ve built a strong partnership with adidas, and this expansion reflects our shared commitment to customer success. Our goal is to be the destination for adidas for all of our valued customers. By combining a broader assortment with the dependable inventory and reliability S&S is known for, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to grow with a brand they already know and trust.”

The Adidas Team apparel collection includes products designed specifically for schools, athletic programs and team organizations.

“Expanding access to premium brands is central to our long-term commitment to customer growth,” said Nick Blannin, senior vice president of product for S&S. “As customer demand for premium brands continues to grow, we’ll keep investing in the products, capabilities and partnerships that help our customers differentiate themselves and win in the markets they serve.”

S&S works with more than 80 brands and an expansive distribution network across North America. In April, the Illinois-based company announced it would also become the exclusive distributor of selected Legends apparel products, including Enzo Collection and Aviation Collection.