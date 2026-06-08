Adidas unveils retail partnership with Nordstrom for World Cup

German sportswear brand Adidas is teaming up with American retailer Nordstrom to offer immersive installations and pop-ups as part of its FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations.

Spanning 35 Nordstrom doors nationwide, an immersive Adidas anchors the partnership at The Corner installation at the Nordstrom flagship in New York City, which runs until July 26, and a dedicated shop-in-shop at Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, alongside a curated Adidas presentation across 33 other stores in World Cup match cities, including Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta and Miami, as well as on Nordstrom.com.

Adidas at The Corner Nordstrom NYC Shop Credits: Nordstrom

The partnership offers a curated assortment, with Adidas’ signature footwear leading the offering, reimagined in World Cup colourways alongside a cross-category edit spanning men's, women's and kids, including FIFA-branded jerseys.

Tacey Powers, executive vice president and general merchandise manager of Shoes at Nordstrom, said in a statement: “The FIFA World Cup coming to North America is a once-in-a-generation cultural moment - one that unites people around the world through a universally shared passion.

“We couldn't be more excited to celebrate it alongside adidas, a partner who shares our commitment to bringing the best of both worlds to our customers. Together, we've created an experience that blends sports and style with a product offering that is curated, fashion-forward, and uniquely Nordstrom. From our NYC Flagship, and our hometown of Seattle, to stores across the country, we’re excited to bring this experience to life for our customers.”

Adidas at The Corner Nordstrom NYC Shop Credits: Nordstrom

Throughout the tournament, weekly activations will take place every Thursday, featuring gift with purchase offerings, sweet treat giveaways, and sweepstakes. Every other week, Archive Zone will spotlight an Adidas archive piece connected to that week’s featured country, while weekend events will be programmed to align with featured countries, such as Japan, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, bringing customers complimentary gifts and customisation with a qualifying purchase of 75 US dollars.

Adidas Seattle Shop in Shop at Nordstrom Credits: Nordstrom

In Seattle, the shop-in-shop will run until July 20 and will support the city’s ‘Summer of Sports at Westlake Park,’ a free, open-to-the-public outdoor viewing destination with a Nordstrom VIP area, marquee matchups and food and drink, including watch parties on each of the tournament’s six Seattle match dates.

Adidas at The Corner Nordstrom NYC Shop Credits: Nordstrom

Adidas at The Corner Nordstrom NYC Shop Credits: Nordstrom