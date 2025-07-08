Adobe predicts Amazon Prime Day to boost online sales 23.8 billion dollars

Online spending in the United States is predicted to hit 23.8 billion US dollars this week, according to early estimates from Adobe Analytics.

Running from July 8 to July 11, the 96-hour Amazon Prime Day event is the first four-day sales promotion from the retail giant. Launched in the hopes of enticing consumers to keep shopping daily for new daily deals, other retailers from Target to Walmart are also hosting their own sales events in the hopes of nabbing a slice of the anticipated spending surge.

According to data released by Adobe, consumers are expected to prioritize spending on big-ticket categories such as electronics and home appliances, while opting for more budget-conscious choices on everyday essentials.

Apparel in particular is projected to see the steepest markdowns, with average discounts reaching approximately 24 percent, followed closely by electronics at 22 percent. Adobe also notes that mobile commerce continues to dominate the retail landscape, with purchases made via smartphone anticipated to account for over half of total sales. The increase in mobile sales is attributed to the more impulsive nature of mobile browsing, which often leads to more spontaneous purchases.

Adobe also predicts a notable rise in the adoption of AI-powered shopping tools, forecasting a staggering 3,000 percent increase in traffic from chatbots and virtual assistants compared to last year’s Amazon Prime Day. At the same time, “Buy Now, Pay Later” services are also likely to gain modest traction, and influencer-led commerce remains a driving force, with nearly 20 percent of Prime Day sales expected to stem from affiliate links and social media recommendations.

Adobe’s projections position Prime Day as a barometer for US consumer sentiment, particularly in a retail climate marked by economic uncertainty and ongoing trade disruptions. As the online analytics company notes, this year’s surge in spending highlights a growing consumer focus on extracting maximum value in an unpredictable market.