Adrianna Papell launches shop-in-shops at three John Lewis stores

US born occasion wear brand Adrianna Papell has announced the launch of three new pop-up stores for autumn/winter 2022 in the London Oxford Street, Edinburgh and Cheadle John Lewis branches.

Commenting on the launch, Sue Reid, managing director UK & international sales at Adrianna Papell said: “Adrianna Papell is already stocked with John Lewis online and in the Brent Cross and Milton Keynes stores and the new pop-ups give the brand greater access and visibility to the John Lewis customer.”

The pop-ups will showcase key styles from the new season collection with approximately 30 lines housed within each and new styles frequently added throughout the season.

Founded in New York in 1979, Adrianna Papell is renowned for its extensive collections of black tie, wedding, prom and formal apparel and has a steadily increasing daywear offering that includes stylish dresses, jumpsuits and separates.

Regularly spotted on the red carpet, Adrianna Papell has been worn by style icons including Lana Del Rey at the Grammys and Laura Whitmore at the BAFTA’s.