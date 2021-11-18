Aerie and American Eagle to open in Carnaby, London

Shaftesbury PLC, the retail investment trust, has announced that Aerie and American Eagle stores are set to open in Carnaby, London.

Both stores will be located at Foubert’s Place and are due to open December 2021. Aerie will occupy a 1,630 square feet space over two floors, while American Eagle’s store is to be 3,888 square foot and will extend over ground and basement level.

Aerie is to offer intimate apparel and lifestyle, and American Eagle will stock directional menswear and womenswear.

Speaking on the openings, Nish Soneji, CEO of American Eagle and Aerie Europe, said: “As experts in bringing US fashion brands to the UK and Europe, we had to ensure the locations for American Eagle and Aerie’s first London stores not only resonate with London’s young and trend-savvy fashion consumers but would also make a dramatic impact for these game-changing brands.

“With its mix of vibrant and directional international fashion players, we knew instinctively that Foubert’s Place and the Carnaby area was the perfect backdrop as a springboard for both American Eagle and Aerie in the UK.”

The announcement closely follows a number of other store openings positioned at Foubert’s Place, including that of Just Hype’s concept store, the UK’s first NBA Store and Adidas Originals, for which a large scale flagship store was opened.