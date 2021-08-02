Aeron opens concession at Harrods

Budapest-based brand, Aeron founded by Eszter Áron has opened a personalised corner at Harrods to showcase its ready-to-wear and handbags.

The 383 square foot space on Harrods fourth floor, marks Aeron’s first permanent corner at the luxury department store and launches with the Central-European brand’s pre-fall 2021 collection.

The concession will allow the customer to “experience a more complex brand universe,” explained Aeron in a press release, and will launch with 32 ready-to-wear styles and an edit of 4 handbags.

The space itself has also been designed to articulate Aeron’s brand values of timeless and progressive design, with the use of “long-lasting, yet contrasting materials” such as steel, marble, copper and acrylic glass to create a balanced ambience.

Image: courtesy of Aeron by Sophie Gladstone

