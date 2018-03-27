Afound to open several stores in Sweden this year

London - Afound, the new off-price marketplace from the H&M Group, is set to open several locations in Sweden later this year.

The first physical store from the new retail concept to open will be located on Drottninggatan in Stockholm City, next to its sister brands Arket and H&M later this year. The debut store opening is set to occur simultaneously with the online launch of Afound in Sweden. Afterwards, Afound aims to open stores in Malmö as well as Skärholmen, Sweden.

Ahead of its debut store openings, set to take place throughout the year, Afound has launched an online referral scheme to boost consumer awareness. When shoppers refer a freind to sign up, they are automatically entered into a competition to win an outfit worth 5000 SEK (430 pounds).

Aiming to offer a curated selection of fashion and lifestyle products for women and men, Afound will offer seasonless products from both Swedish as well as international brands in a broad price-segment both online and in-store. The new concept is described as a "style- and deal-hunting paradise" which will offer the H&M's Group own brands as well as other leading brands.

Photo: Afound