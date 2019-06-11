Afterpay announces new brand partnerships after UK expansion

Afterpay has announced via press release new partnerships with Levi's, Ray-Ban, O'Neill and Tarte Cosmetics. The digital platform allows shoppers interest-free installment plans for both online and in-store payments when shopping from its partnered brands.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Afterpay to hundreds of thousands more shoppers in the US each month,” Afterpay's CEO and co-founder Nick Molnar said in a statement.

“As more millennials and Gen Zers shop for brands... they are showing how important it is to them to be able to manage their budgets responsibly and never be caught off guard by surprise interest payments or fees.”

Afterpay has reached 1.5 million U.S. customers since launching in the country just over a year ago. Earlier this month, the company launched the same service in the UK under the Clearpay brand, marking Afterpay's first European expansion.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Afterpay works with more than 30,000 retail partners internationally. Its current portfolio of partners include Anthropologie, DSW, Forever 21, Rebecca Minkoff, Reformation, Revolve, Urban Outfitters and Boohoo.