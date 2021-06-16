Afterpay launches Genderfree shop

Afterpay, a “Buy Now, Pay Later” payment company, has launched its first Genderfree shop.

The shopping experience will offer customers a new way to shop, encouraging them to purchase based on their self-expression - breaking the gender binary mold.

Brands that will curate on the Genderfree shop include Levi’s, Birkenstock, Jeffrey Campbell, Smith + Cut, and Milk Makeup.

Zahir Khoja, general manager for Afterpay North America said in a statement: “Inclusivity is at the core of Afterpay’s DNA, which makes our ongoing programming of self-expression a natural step for us.

“With the launch of the Genderfree shop and other inclusive tools, we are giving our customers a more diverse shopping experience and encouraging everyone to think differently about social norms.”

Afterpay will also be teaming up with non-conforming writer Alok Vaid-Menon, who will serve as a brand collaborator and create inspirational content.

Commenting in a release, Alok said: “Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, yet the industry has long been operated by dividing products on binary gender lines.

“I am excited to be a part of the launch of Afterpay’s Genderfree shop as its main objective is to give fashion back to shoppers.

“This experience will show shoppers what’s possible beyond gender norms and will be the start of removing gender binary as an obstacle in creative self-fashioning.”

Afterpay is also working with Reimagine Gender, a non-profit organization that helps educate families, communities, and businesses on gender.