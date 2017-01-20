Alaïa launches exclusively on Net-a-Porter

London - The eponymous ready-to-wear line from couturier Azzedine Alaïa has launched exclusively online on Net-a-Porter.

An edit of 60 pieces from Alaïa's spring 2017 collection launched Thursday on the luxury retailer's website, including the signature knitted dresses the rtw brand is known for. In addition to offering its ready-to-wear collection, Net-a-Porter will also offer beauty products from Alaïa, which include fragrance, bath and body items and candles, another first online launch for the brand.

The brand has a much more edited online presence in comparison to some of its luxury peers, only operating an Instagram account as its sole social media channel. But the move sees Azzedine Alaïa becoming the latest designer to join forces with the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group in offering its fashion collections online.

However, it is not the first time that Net-a-Porter offers designs from Azzedine Alaïa. Both the luxury website and the sister platform Outnet.com, the off-season website also owned by YNAP, already offer accessories, footwear and handbags from Alaïa.

Prices for Alaïa ready-to-wear collection range from 280 pounds for the strech-knit shorts to 4,830 pounds for the laser-cut pleated maxi skirt and prices for the brand's beauty products range from 36 pounds for a shower gel to 1,800 pounds for their Eau de Parfum.

Photos: Courtesy of Alaïa and Net-a-Porter