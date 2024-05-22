Albaray opens second store in Bath

Womenswear brand Albaray has opened its second retail store in Bath as part of its ambitious growth plans to increase its physical footprint and reach a broader audience.

The new 1,200-square-foot store is located on New Bond Street and houses the brand’s full collection of sustainably-focus contemporary fashion for women.

Albaray worked with the Jungle Fit collective, an award-winning commercial store fitout company that prioritises people and the planet, on the interior, utilising a carbon-neutral approach with eco-friendly materials such as Coat paint.

Paula Stewart, co-founder and chief executive officer of Albaray, said in a statement: “As we continue to grow the brand, including our online and offline approach I couldn’t be more excited to open our second physical store.

“Bath offers a fantastic opportunity; and I can't wait to get to know the local community and introduce them to Albaray.”

Albaray SS24 Credits: Albaray

Albaray described the Bath location as “strategic” due to its aligned demographic, strong footfall, lively shopping area and the fact the city appeals to UK and overseas visitors.

Kirstie Di Stazio, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Albaray, added: “Albaray celebrated its 3rd anniversary in March and being able to open our second store highlights the significant progress the brand is making. Growing our store portfolio is a key ambition and we are thrilled to be opening in such a popular and historic city.”

Albaray was conceived during the Covid-19 lockdown and launched in March 2021, offering women versatile and sustainable collections. It sells via its own direct-to-consumer website, through selected independent stores, including Percy Langley and John Lewis stores and online, as well as online with Next and M&S. The womenswear brand also started offering international delivery through its own website in October 2023. It opened its first store in December 2023 in Chichester.